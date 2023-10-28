Issue when pressing enter on address bar
-
Since this morning, every time I want to search for something, pressing enter is VERY slow, depending on how big the search is, it can take 2 to 8 seconds to make the Google search. If I click the option to search on Google below the address bar, it works immediately
.
.
.
Delay solved by disabling "Browser History". Thank you @Hadden89 for the answer.
Only issue now is how to actually fix this, since now searching a website with key words won't work
@Hadden89 said in Issue when pressing enter on address bar:
@mentroxea Might be the same which happened to me. Uncheck every entry here:
Test if the delay happens and then enable the entries you need.
-
blackguard
Having the same problem regardless of search engine.
Hitting enter takes a few seconds to process. Clicking the search option below the address bar is instant.
This happens in private windows as well, ruling out an extension conflict.
Vivaldi flags and experiments are all default.
6.4.3160.34 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 759d32c84120776d07d7e1c9b9a4162f045ce550
OS Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2506)
JavaScript V8 11.8.172.16
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Users<user>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml
Variations Seed Type Null
Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Which search engine is this you use as default?
On my 6.4 Stable typing Vivaldi and hitting return key: Startpage has 1 sec to show up, Google and DuckDuckGo about 0.5 sec.
Does that happen if you use engine's nick search term f.ex.
d Vivaldior
g Vivaldiand Return?
-
Same problem on new 6.4, using Bing - 3-6 seconds before making a search.
But there is also similar problem with just putting any url there and pressing enter - it takes at least a second to initially load a page. I never measured it before, but I fur sure noticed it's slower than before update.
Clicking magnifying glass to the left of address/query loads target page immediately.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@MashuuMidori Could be a browser extension or Vivaldi Blocker (ad/tracker filter list).
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Perhaps delay depends on country where you live.
And do you use any security tools (antivirus, internet security), different DNS settings, proxies, VPN?
-
Private mode, all add-ons disabled, ads and trackers blocking disabled - still the same problem.
No changes on DNS, no VPN, no proxies, no problems before 6.4
-
@mentroxea Might be the same which happened to me. Uncheck every entry here:
Test if the delay happens and then enable the entries you need.
-
Hello
I have the same problem.
If I enter any website address and press enter, the invitation does not start, but stops, and the connection starts after several seconds.
If I switch to another tab, it loads the page there, not where I entered it, and mainly because of this, I don't think it's a DNS problem, because in that case, I don't think you need to do this when switching pages.
I haven't experienced this problem in previous versions.
I've had this problem since yesterday.
-
@Hadden89 said in Issue when pressing enter on address bar:
@mentroxea Might be the same which happened to me. Uncheck every entry here:
Test if the delay happens and then enable the entries you need.
And herein lies the problem. I've disabled Browser History - works like a charm. Why did 6.4 break this one option?
-
https://youtu.be/mxPnkvPtpNc
a video about the phenomenon
The on-screen keyboard is up to show the time between typing and loading.
-
@Hadden89 I unchecked browser history and went back to normal, thank you very much. Still wondering how it broke so bad after the update
-
What's even worse: when you change the tab during waiting for something to happen the newly selected tab will perform the search
-
brunorosik
Solved unchecking browser history, but wth this happened? haha
thank you guys
-
Same issue