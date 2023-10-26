Importing Opera History
ibrahimyavuznet
Hello friends, I was able to transfer passwords (by uploading a csv file), I was able to transfer bookmarks (by uploading an html file), but I tried everything, I cannot transfer my history. I fell into a state of unconsciousness like copying and transferring the opera caches from the local section, I tried it but it didn't work, it's not a problem if it isn't there, but I hope I didn't break anything. If I could bear this past, I would completely sever my connection with opera, but I could not succeed and this is very important for me. How can we achieve this? I'm looking at the resources, the help section, there is no proper data, and the ones that are not up to date, can you help me?
Try using Chrome as a bridge between Opera and Vivaldi.
You can also use the History Trends Unlimited extension on both browsers. It can keep an unlimited history and has import and export capabilities.
@ibrahimyavuznet
Chromium-based browsers generally use the same file structure, so you could try copy-pasting the
Historyfile residing in your profile, which you can find in
vivaldi://about/. No warranty of course and no idea if it would work, you 'd better backup the old file or your whole profile. (You would most probably need to copy-paste
Faviconstoo, for the icons).
Hadden89 pointed out it is already possible to import History "officially".
@npro I'm a bit skeptical about history file... why increasing the risk with favicons too?
@ibrahimyavuznet It seems the official guide cover the history file, so should be safe.
@jane-n @mariap Unsure why the help page also don't cover the GUI way above...
@Barruel the extension hanged vivaldi... probably because my history is very big
It takes a while to import your stuff, but never hanged here.
My history goes back to january 2017.
Is yours much bigger?
@Barruel Nope. Btw, I didn't removed the extension so I might test again when AFK (not at the pc)
@Hadden89 ah ok lol, I thought OP already tried that stuff as he was saying he had transfered passwords, bookmarks, etc and that was not available for History in a form or another. I have removed the Vivaldi menu button long time ago (and I certainly dont' use Opera) so I couldn't know
@Hadden89 Then export from the extension in Opera and import the file created from Opera to the extension in Vivaldi. It may take a while, but always shows you the progress.
@Barruel said in Importing Opera History:
It may take a while, but always shows you the progress.
Discovered I just had a corrupted history file. Tried the extension again and now it works properly.