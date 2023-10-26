I'm not sure whether this is Mac specific or applies to all desktop vivaldi.

Suppose you have a Goole Docs document and you want to share it with people. Go to the "Share" menu and try to paste text (which is email addresses) from the clipboard. But, the context menu (right click) doesn't include a "Paste" item and the ordinary "paste" shortcut (⌘V) doesn't do anything.

On Google Chrome and Firefox, pasting does work.

Is this only me?

macOS 14.0

Vivaldi Snapshot: 6.4.3160.33 (Official Build) (arm64)