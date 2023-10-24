Vivaldi Social Mastodon UX Issue
-
Unable to use the slider bar with mastodon, because its such a poor contrast. shades of grey. Please Improve the UX contrast (vivaldi browser). I have normal colo(u)r vision.
Crystal clear RHS slider bar, no issues on this
forum page!
Old laptop with poor screen depth, So I need
to scroll a LOT, or use ridiculously small text
even for an N3 vision capable person.
(First Posted on Mastodon)
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@KGdev5tc I support your wish!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@KGdev5tc And i reported that as a issue:
CW-1878 "[Vivaldi Social Mastodon] Theme need more contrast and wider scrollbar - Accessibility for poor sight"
/edit: And i pinged Vivaldi web team to check this.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@KGdev5tc What needs more contrast for you? Which parts? Perhaps i can help.
May be, in meantime you can add a user-stylesheet (CSS) with extension Stylus.
-
-
@DoctorG I'm not using social.vivaldi.net but another Mastodon instance. I came up with this hack for the scroll bars and column widths with the Advanced four column setting and Glitch variant.
.column { box-sizing: border-box !important; display: flex !important; flex-direction: column !important; overflow: hidden !important; position: relative !important; width: 25% !important; } ::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb { background: #9697ff !important; } ::-webkit-scrollbar-track { background: #444b5d !important; }
This is used by placing the file in the Linux Vivaldi directory for Filters and toggling it on/off like any other filter.
/opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/user_files/Filter_ScrollBar.css
The scroll bar colors were really hard to see. This should get you in the right area for looking farther but I don't know if it works as intended with Vivaldi's Mastodon. The column hack allows the four column version to squish together when Vivaldi's Panel is open on the left side