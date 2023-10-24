@DoctorG I'm not using social.vivaldi.net but another Mastodon instance. I came up with this hack for the scroll bars and column widths with the Advanced four column setting and Glitch variant.

.column { box-sizing: border-box !important; display: flex !important; flex-direction: column !important; overflow: hidden !important; position: relative !important; width: 25% !important; } ::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb { background: #9697ff !important; } ::-webkit-scrollbar-track { background: #444b5d !important; }

This is used by placing the file in the Linux Vivaldi directory for Filters and toggling it on/off like any other filter.

/opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/user_files/Filter_ScrollBar.css

The scroll bar colors were really hard to see. This should get you in the right area for looking farther but I don't know if it works as intended with Vivaldi's Mastodon. The column hack allows the four column version to squish together when Vivaldi's Panel is open on the left side