I'm trying to create a theme that can easily be shared.

I want to hide the webpage scrollbar with custom css.

I tried a few things, but don't know which element I should be tagging to do this.

This doesn't work

::-webkit-scrollbar { display: none; }

This isn't CSS, but changing this setting also doesn't work.

vivaldi://flags/#overlay-scrollbars

Using this extension works, but I'd rather have it in my custom css file.

https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/hide-scrollbar/mljepckcnbghmcdmaebjhejiplcngbkm/related