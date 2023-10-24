Can you hide the webpage scrollbar with custom CSS?
mindglowing
I'm trying to create a theme that can easily be shared.
I want to hide the webpage scrollbar with custom css.
I tried a few things, but don't know which element I should be tagging to do this.
This doesn't work
::-webkit-scrollbar { display: none; }
This isn't CSS, but changing this setting also doesn't work.
vivaldi://flags/#overlay-scrollbars
Using this extension works, but I'd rather have it in my custom css file.
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/hide-scrollbar/mljepckcnbghmcdmaebjhejiplcngbkm/related
@mindglowing Usually you need body too. This should work:
body::-webkit-scrollbar, ::-webkit-scrollbar {display: none;}
The overlay scrollbars were removed. I don't see the setting in flags since a while.
Btw, you can't add the code for webpages scrollbars inside the vivaldi UI custom.css.
You need stylus (extension) for that.
mindglowing
@Hadden89 Oh so you can't add it to the custom css file? Okay thank you!