Chromium-based web browsers collect site engagement statistics
mib3berlin
Hi, user with a long history should try to open:
vivaldi://site-engagement
In a report from Ghacks it was mentioned Chromium browser collect data and send it to Google.
Vivaldi collect this data but I am sure it is not send to Google,
Has anyone more information about this "issue"?
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin Pretty much sure is not sent but kept for compatibility reason, as is linked to chromium autoplay feature. We also have
vivaldi://omniboxpage but clearly no omnibox exist/is sent to google.
(Which is the main reason the API is not implemented in vivaldi).
Can be probably "leaked" only with chromium browsers which uses chrome sync.
It would be nice if someone from the Vivaldi team commented on this matter and dispelled our concerns