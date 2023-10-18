I cannot find a way to export or download my browser history in the mobile app. On the computer, you can copy the "History" SQLite file from the "User Data/Default" folder, but I'm having trouble accessing the app's /data.

I feel like there should be a function where you can export all of your User Data in the mobile app. Wouldn't be hard to implement as all the data is probably already neatly gathered.

In my case, I want to use the data to analyse my browsing habits more thoroughly. I've (the app has) gathered this data for many years and it would be such a waste if I couldn't access it!

Please tell me if you have a solution to my problem or if there's something I'm missing. Thank you.