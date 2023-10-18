Catching up – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3165.4
mariap Vivaldi Team
This snapshot includes UI improvements, a few regression fixes and a Chromium bump.
pedrosilva
First for the first time ever
Hello, I just updated and I cannot enter text anywhere that contains a search bar or a text box to post something, this report I am doing from another browser because when I tried to do it from Vivaldi and enter text it crash and closes. Best Regards
Aaron Translator
3rd. So few replies!
a New blog excerpt published (for some of my lazy friends).
DoctorG Ambassador
Typing any text in a a input field of a web site crashes the Snapshot on my Android 10.
Bad.
Aaron Translator
@DoctorG said in Catching up – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3165.4:
Typing any text in a a input field of a web site crashes the Snapshot on my Android 10.
Confirmed!
Autofill fields (username/password) work fine.
Text input fields such as search are abnormal.
Oh!NO! Android 13 crash,too...
So,me crash too...
@mariap Needs urgent repair. Very affects the user experience.
BTW. The new panel icon looks great!
Aaron Translator
@mariap another issue: Android 13. Startpage (speed dial) crashes on touch menu button.
@DoctorG
for accuracy: i am also using android 10, armv7, i put this version as an update to the previous one - i have input to all text fields working fine.
But!
The express panel behaves as if my touchscreen is broken and allows false taps, which it doesn't. I go to a folder, then to a second-level folder - oops! and suddenly I'm in a completely different place, in a different EP folder.
Closing tabs at the tab overview kills the browser. I can't use any website afterwards.
Edit:
I can confirm this as well:
@DoctorG said in Catching up – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3165.4:
Typing any text in a a input field of a web site crashes the Snapshot on my Android 10.
Bad.
This snapshot is unusable:
- Speed Dial not appears when closing last tab
- pressing plus button to open new tabs does nothing, it actually opens tabs in background
- those new opened (Speed Dial) tabs are empty
- UI says there are open tabs after all tabs were being closed
I am using Speed Dial List
@Stardust
Hi, I cant reproduce any of your points, + icon open new tab in foreground, for example.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
6.2.3110.143 Stable
6.3.3165.4 Snapshot
Still some UI glitches when hiding toolbars while scrolling.
Samsung GALAXY S10+
Android 12
One UI 4.1
The title area in the Translate panel has a background color.
Sometimes the color of the tab bars does not match when you switch tabs. To fix this you have to switch to another tab stack.
Samsung GALAXY S10+
Android 12
One UI 4.1
@HalleAndert
Hi, do you use the default font size in Android?
I have space between the tabs, for example.
Cheers, mib
-
HalleAndert
@mib3berlin: I have set font size 3 of 8, display zoom level 1 of 5 and max screen resolution (1440x3040).
-
@HalleAndert
Hi, you can test a flag to handle the issues using not the default settings.
Open chrome://flags and search for "accessibility zoom", disable it.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin: Thanks, but it didn't help.
-
@HalleAndert
Hm, then I am out of ideas, sorry.
Maybe this is really a Samsung/Vivaldi issue.
@mib3berlin: Thanks anyway. It's not a Samsung problem. Some problems only appeared over time. The problems also appear on Xiaomi Redmi 12C (Android 13).