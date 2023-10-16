I have a Huawei MediaPad M3 (8.4inch). It was running the latest available Android 7. it was using Vivaldi Snapshot. I had adjusted the Quick settings menu to the same configuration as my other Android devices. The layout was the same as my Huawe iMediaPad M5 (8.4inch) copy attached



The I had edited the main menu with five different settings. See attached



I then updated the Huawei M3 with a custom ROM (LinageageOS 17 Android 10). I reinstalled Vivaldi Snapshot 6.3.3139.12. I now have 2 problems.

The panel button, Home button etc are at the top with the address bar. I cannot see how to separate them? See attached

The settings no longer has the "Menu" item and there is no customisable menu at the top. See attached



I removed Vivaldi and reinstalled it with same result/

What have I done wrong?

How do I fix the problems>