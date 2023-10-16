We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
I cannot configure Vivaldi on Android 10 ROM
I have a Huawei MediaPad M3 (8.4inch). It was running the latest available Android 7. it was using Vivaldi Snapshot. I had adjusted the Quick settings menu to the same configuration as my other Android devices. The layout was the same as my Huawe iMediaPad M5 (8.4inch) copy attached
The I had edited the main menu with five different settings. See attached
I then updated the Huawei M3 with a custom ROM (LinageageOS 17 Android 10). I reinstalled Vivaldi Snapshot 6.3.3139.12. I now have 2 problems.
The panel button, Home button etc are at the top with the address bar. I cannot see how to separate them? See attached
The settings no longer has the "Menu" item and there is no customisable menu at the top. See attached
I removed Vivaldi and reinstalled it with same result/
What have I done wrong?
How do I fix the problems>
Aaron Translator
Comfirm! You can report it as a bug.
Reported a bug VAB-8116