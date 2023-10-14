We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Hi,
Now we have to move to another Workspce with 2 clicks. But if each Workspace name can be set as an icon, then we need 1 click to move. I think that will increase efficiency and more use of Workspace.
@ilp0000 You can probably workaround this with emojis. Rename your workspace removing the text and adding an sigle emoji with winkey+dot key:
@Hadden89 Thanks, but what I meant is moving directly to Workspace1, Worspace2, etc. without opening the list. I think that will give some real impact for efficiency.
@ilp0000 You should be able to with menu customization for example adding a command on tabs:
@Hadden89 I haven't known that the menu can be customized. Thank you. But that doesn't solve the issue. My intention is moving directly, i.e., with 1 click. Choosing another Workspace needs 2 clicks with tranvelling...
why don't you just set some keyboard shortcuts?
@iAN-CooG Thanks, but I already use too many shortcuts..
Pesala Ambassador
@ilp0000 This is easily done with Command Chains, but makes little sense if you have a lot of workspaces.
- Create Command Chains for Switch to Workspace 1, 2, 3, etc.
- Add the Command Chains to the Toolbar
- Edit your theme, using suitable icons for each workspace command chain (I used three similar icons of different colours for my test, but it would be better to have icons for Work, Home, etc.)
It now takes just one click to switch to any workspace. I have only one workspace, so I am happy just moving the droplist to the right with some CSS.
/*Workspaces on the Right of the Tab Bar*/ #tabs-container > div.button-toolbar.tabbar-workspace-button {order: 1 !important;} #browser > div.ToolbarButtonPopup-DefaultStyles.button-popup {z-index:99999 !important;} .toolbar-tabbar.sync-and-trash-container {order: 2;} span.button-toolbar-menu-indicator.disabled{display: none !important;}
@Pesala Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeah!!! That's perfect, thanks! I didn't know Chain things, but it perfectly works. I was about to delete the feature, but you saved it for me. Thanks!
@Vivaldi Dear Vivaldi, I think you would know well about the risk and opportunity of customer behavior change, which is tech marketing 101. You should've have those icons available for Settings to successfully draw attention and let users get used to it. I was about to give up this feature, but then with this direct access, I'm giving it a go. Just my two cents.