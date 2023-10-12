We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How to change design
How to change a design of a site
DoctorG Ambassador
@Tembaqt25 Depends on how the site was built, Plain HTML + CSS + JS or CMS.
If you use Wordpress or Joomla or Typo you can edit the templates.
barbudo2005
If you want to change the design of sites you visit, install the extension Stylus:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/stylus/clngdbkpkpeebahjckkjfobafhncgmne