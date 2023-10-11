We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Opening Links in New Tab
merrick777
Hi,
When I right-click on a link, then 'open link in new tab', the browser is opening the link in the new tab- but I don't actually want to GO TO the new tab... I want to remain on the tab where I right-clicked. Is there a setting somewhere to make this happen?
Thanks
mib3berlin
@merrick777
Hi, I am not aware of a setting for this, I use middle mouse click, you can use Ctrl+Click too.
The context menu include open link in background tab, which does the same but middle click is much faster for me.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Wrong shortcut changed.
@merrick777 I use Ctrl+click to open new background tabs.
In the context menu, choose Open Link in Background Tab - the clue here is background.
You can even edit the link context menu, remove the new tab entry and rename the background entry how you like:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/
merrick777
@Pathduck said in Opening Links in New Tab:
In the context menu, choose Open Link in Background Tab - the clue here is background.
Perfect!! This is exactly what I needed - thank you!
Also you can use the middle mouse button to click on a link, to open it in the background