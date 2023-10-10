We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Typing 'new' in the search bar activates Brave
Typing 'g' in the search bar activates Google, typing 'b' activates Bing. These default behaviors make sense. But Brave is activated by typing the word 'new'. This results in bad user experience, since search engine queries very often begin with the word 'new'.
@DannyRomano
Hi, did you add Brave search engine by yourself?
I cant imagine Vivaldi add this by default.
Please add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Cheers, mib
Definitely not, I haven't changed the search engine configuration at all.
Vivaldi Browser 6.2.3110.143
Android 10; motorola one 5G ace Build/QZK30.Q4-40-55
@DannyRomano
Hm, this depends on your localisation but anyway.
Do you have your mobile synced with a desktop install?
There you could change the nickname of Bing to bubu and Brave to b or what you like, it is synced back to your mobile.
If you add a space after "new" does it work to search on Brave?
Cheers, mib
It is synced with desktop, although it fails often. Right now, it's showing as sync failed.
I know that I can change the prefix to something else if I want to. I'm just bringing this to the attention of the community because I think the default behavior should be changed. The word 'new' should not be used as a default search engine selector, in my opinion.
If this is not in fact default behavior, I have no idea how it could have gotten this way on my device.
@DannyRomano
You can make a feature request about, the developer don't read the forum but they check the feature requests.
New is really nonsense for a nickname of a search engine.
In Germany we get Bing as default and some other pre installed but I know it is different in other countries.
My I ask where you are come from or what is your system setting?
On Linux i use English as system language but on Windows it is set to German but maybe the IP address is used to set this up in Vivaldi.
daniel Vivaldi Team
Brave Search is not a default search engine in Vivaldi in any region.