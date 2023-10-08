We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Remove bing-search in context menu
Bing search is shown in right click context menu even though I have other search engine in settings.
How do I remove it? Is it not a vivaldi issue but microsoft installing maleware with their apps (like outlook and authenticator)?
Context menu ("Bing-sökning" is "Bing search") :
Settings:
mib3berlin
@Tippeviva
Hi, this is a Android dialogue not from Vivaldi.
Do you have the Microsoft translator installed?
I have the Microsoft Swift Key keyboard installed but for me Google search open, for example.
Cheers, mib
DesertOutlaw
I have Vivaldi installed on two phones and five computers with StartPage set as my default. Even have Startpage as the search engine on the home screen of the phones instead of Google.
Vivaldi actually makes selecting the search engine of your choice as your default simple, and if it is not listed, is easily added by clicking the plus and entering the necessary info into the fields.
FYI, with StartPage, there is an extension that can be added but it's automatically blocked so you have to go into Extensions and allow it. Same applies to a couple other search engines.
Another great feature about Vivaldi (unlike Firefox) especially on desktops and laptops, is after setting the search engine of your choice, any deleted search engine is not automatically re-installed after a Vivaldi update. Vivaldi gives the user control for most of the browser.
Changing the Image search engine is not quite as simple although you can add a link to the image search page like https://yandex.com/images/ That is not a Vivaldi quirk, that is by design of the desired image search engine.
@mib3berlin I have outlook, onedrive, swift, and authenticator that I can find being from microsoft.
Same as my old phone that didn't have this issue (both samsung galaxy).
Fing microsoft and their bullsit peddling.
Edit: I uninstalled outlook and bing search disappeared.
Good on you microsoft, you just made a user move mail service away from you...
Don't get how Google allows that/doesn't protect against malware.
mib3berlin
@Tippeviva
Haha, good find, I don´t have any Microsoft app's on my china firecracker!
I bet Google allow this for all other browser except Chrome.
Cheers, mib