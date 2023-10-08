I have Vivaldi installed on two phones and five computers with StartPage set as my default. Even have Startpage as the search engine on the home screen of the phones instead of Google.

Vivaldi actually makes selecting the search engine of your choice as your default simple, and if it is not listed, is easily added by clicking the plus and entering the necessary info into the fields.

FYI, with StartPage, there is an extension that can be added but it's automatically blocked so you have to go into Extensions and allow it. Same applies to a couple other search engines.

Another great feature about Vivaldi (unlike Firefox) especially on desktops and laptops, is after setting the search engine of your choice, any deleted search engine is not automatically re-installed after a Vivaldi update. Vivaldi gives the user control for most of the browser.

Changing the Image search engine is not quite as simple although you can add a link to the image search page like https://yandex.com/images/ That is not a Vivaldi quirk, that is by design of the desired image search engine.