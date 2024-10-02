How to Fix Your Vivaldi Browser That Does Not Open

User profiles in Vivaldi can become corrupt and cause various issues, including preventing the browser from opening.

Testing the browser with a different profile is a quick way to see if a corrupt profile is the culprit.

Here’s how you do it:

Navigate to Vivaldi’s user data directory. On Windows, this is usually located at C:\Users<Your Username>\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data. On Mac, you can find it at ~/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default.

Once there, rename the Default folder to something like Default_Backup. This is a backup in case you need to restore your old profile.

Now, try opening Vivaldi. It will automatically create a new Default folder and a fresh user profile.

//Modedit: restored post. Since this topic now has more replies, it is confusing to users to just delete first post.