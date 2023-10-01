We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
WebP vulnerability CVE-2023-4863
I was wondering if this is being patched in Vivaldi and which version has it fixed.
It looks pretty bad https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-4863
@kemowolf Already patched: https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-three-6-2/
6.2.3105.48or newer should have the fix.
