Load extensions before webpage at startup
When starting up Vivaldi with "last session", uBlock Origin warns me to refresh because it isn't able to filter properly at browser startup presumably because the browser starts sending requests before the extension loads.
I am aware that with Vivaldi's built-in blocking features this probably wouldn't be an issue but I like uBlock and I don't want two layers of filtering.
Is there an option to change this behavior?
@bejn Not that I know, is chromium behaviour. A possible workaround is to use lazy load so webpages won't be pre-loaded at startup and extensions already can hook them: