calendar not loading from icloud
I had my icloud calendars working then a fault with one calander so deleted account and reset up with new app specific password. The calendars all showing up but nothing on the calander itself. Rechecked all was on and active but nothing. Checked log as suggested see below. Where has Cambridge come from ???
can't find how to send calendar log but it contains "warn [Calendar - caldav, polling] Failed to fetch data for account 'icloud'. Error: Error parsing iCal line: "Cambridge". Value not found."
eggert Vivaldi Team
This error means that our parser for the calendar data got some input which it couldn't correctly process. Typically a line of iCalendar data (the format used to pass events to and from server) is on the form <Property name>:<Property value>, that is two parts separated by a colon, OR it starts with a whitespace character and in that case it is a continuation of the line above. According to the error the line "Cambridge" was found, which satisfies neither condition.
So there may be some bug in our parsing code, or the icloud server is sending malformed data. If you have the calendars set up in Calendar app on a Mac or iPhone you might try to search for this string "Cambridge" and if there is a single event you might try to delete it and see if that helps. Most likely this is a recently added event since things were working correctly before.
It would be helpful for us if we could see what is causing the problem, so if you do find a single or a couple events that contain the string then we'd appreciate if you took the time to supply us with some data. What I have in mind is to create a new calendar, move the event to this new calendar, select it and choose Export from the file menu. That will save a text file which, in theory, should contain the same data that we are having problems with. It's a plain text so you could easily edit out any potential sensitive data. If you don't feel like doing this that is fine, but it would be appreciated
Thank you for replying but before you did I caused calendar chaos with my wife and I shared icloud diaries. You was not amused at the complete loss of her diaries while I experimented!
I went into my icloud account and messed about in there. Erased Vivaldi and reinstalled it. Turned things on and off as other diaries would work and it was only vivaldi and the calDAV connection. I didn't realise that deleteing a shared folder in vivaldi deleted it in icloud !
To cut a long story of muddle short it suddenly started working again and all is well.
So had it still been wrong I would have been happy to follow your advice and see if I could provide some light on want was happening.
As a mac user and Vivaldi lover it would be great for you developers to spend some time on smartening up the calendar connection. It put me off using vivaldi for at least a year..which is a shame as I now a big admirer. Few normal mac users would get past the caldev code making chasm that presently exists.
Regards Roger
It started to do the same again so I did as you suggested above.
Found a calendar event where CambridgeCB6 8FS was typed in address. In icloud calendars I changed this by adding a space, and low it all started working again !!
Surely this is a very crude parsing in vivaldi - another diary I was using before vivaldi Busycal had no problem with this and it uses caldav connection.
Perhaps some some development needed here to make it more stable ?? Please !
eggert Vivaldi Team
Sorry for late reply, I did not get a notification for your postings as I am used to.
I can not reproduce the problem, I have tried to add this text into location field in Apple calendar / iCloud web and it is not enough to trigger the error.
If you revert the change does that reintroduce the problem? If so could you try creating a new calendar, move the error event to that calendar, export it and send the export file to me? (My email is my username @vivaldi.com) It is a simple text file so you can open it in a text editor to cross out any sensitive information if necessary.
I'd really like to improve Vivaldi calendar so things work but it is very hard for errors like this without being able to reproduce them. Hopefully with your help we can figure this one out.
BTW, it seems that apple have changed things so it is not necessary anymore to jump through the hoops to get an URL. We will try to get a straight forward way to connect iCloud calendars implemented asap.