This error means that our parser for the calendar data got some input which it couldn't correctly process. Typically a line of iCalendar data (the format used to pass events to and from server) is on the form <Property name>:<Property value>, that is two parts separated by a colon, OR it starts with a whitespace character and in that case it is a continuation of the line above. According to the error the line "Cambridge" was found, which satisfies neither condition.

So there may be some bug in our parsing code, or the icloud server is sending malformed data. If you have the calendars set up in Calendar app on a Mac or iPhone you might try to search for this string "Cambridge" and if there is a single event you might try to delete it and see if that helps. Most likely this is a recently added event since things were working correctly before.

It would be helpful for us if we could see what is causing the problem, so if you do find a single or a couple events that contain the string then we'd appreciate if you took the time to supply us with some data. What I have in mind is to create a new calendar, move the event to this new calendar, select it and choose Export from the file menu. That will save a text file which, in theory, should contain the same data that we are having problems with. It's a plain text so you could easily edit out any potential sensitive data. If you don't feel like doing this that is fine, but it would be appreciated