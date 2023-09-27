We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Add to Speed Dial? Remove from bottom bar?
-
Hello,
I just installed Vivaldi on Android, and have two questions: Is there a way to…
-
Add a site to Speed Dial?
-
Remove the Vivalvi icon from the bar of the bottom, as I already have it on the main screen?
Thank you.
-
-
mib2berlin
@Winfried
Hi and yes:
- Use Bookmark from the menu, a popup appear, > Edit, choose Speed Dial folder.
In Vivaldi Speed Dials are simply bookmarks, you can add a second folder act as Speed Dial, for example.
- Tab, hold and move it out of the bar.
It is a bit strange, I have 3 Vivaldi installs on my Android device and none add a icon to the bottom bar.
Cheers, mib
- Use Bookmark from the menu, a popup appear, > Edit, choose Speed Dial folder.
-
Thanks. I expected an item directly in the Vivaldi main menu.
The procedure to add a site to the Speed Dial section:
- Aim at the the site
- Bookmark it
- Edit bookmark, and add it to the Speed Dial section
As for the icon, I guess it's something to do with the Evolution X custom ROM I'm using. When I drag it from the bottom bar, Android adds it, but doesn't remove it from bar. I'll investigate.
Thank you.