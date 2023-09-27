We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Help removing bottom bar blocking page content.
How do I get rid of this bar at the bottom of pages, above the normal tool bar or status bar? It's getting in the way of my web content and doesn't seem to do anything. I've searched but can't find anything. Thank you in advance.
mib2berlin
@jstressman
Hi, another user report this but I cant reproduce it on my Android 8.1 and 12 devices.
Please add your Vivaldi, Android and device version.
If your device support dual apps, try this, it clone the installed Vivaldi but with a clean profile.
Cheers, mib
This looks like the chrome tab groups toolbar, I'm not sure why it would be showing in vivaldi, which should use tab stacks instead. Do you do anything special with tabs, like grouping?
@mib2berlin Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (SM-N950U)
Vivaldi Browser 6.2.3110.86
Android 9.
I don't see a dual apps option.
mib2berlin
@jstressman
Do you have changed the default resolution and/or the default font size of your device?
The dogpile page looks different on my device, your screen shot is cut on the left side.
Vivaldi has problems if the user change these, one user change the resolution so high Vivaldi change to tablet mode, this cant really work.
Just an example.
Cheers, mib
You're a life saver! That fixed it. I had the resolution set to the 1080px middle option (probably changed a long time back for battery savings). Turned it back to the native 1440px one and the bar is gone!
Thanks!
@LonM No tab grouping or anything. I followed the other advice and changed my resolution back to native (I apparently had lowered it from 1440px to 1080px at some point) and that fixed it.
What am I doing wrong ?
Probably, this phone is wrong .
I'm using a Pixel 5 and have this issue too. However, my display resolution and text size are at the default settings, as too is the Vivaldi user interface zoom and default zoom are at 100% default.
mib3berlin
@dpn
Hi again, is this the same issue you reported in the bug tracker?
If yes I don´t need to test this again, I never could reproduce it.
@mib3berlin This is a new issue. But is similar to the other one I reported a few weeks ago.
@dpn I'm not sure on how to replicate this one yet. I've been getting this one since the last update I think.
Must be related to the issue I reported a few weeks back though I reckon.