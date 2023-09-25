Hello,

I've been using Vivaldi for a few months and I've been having the popup Please wait for Vivaldi to close appearing constantly throughout my daily usage



From reading several posts in this forum and from my experience I think the issue seems to be caused by several web page shortcuts I've created through the Create shortcut functionality

.

I've created several shortcuts that I use to pin to the taskbar for my most visited websites such as reddit.com, google chat and Youtube (as you can see in the example video bellow).

The pattern that I've found is that it always triggers the popup is when Vivaldi is opened then you open one of the shortcuts then close Vivaldi main window and reopen it. After this any shortcut you open will open the Please wait for Vivaldi to close popup or even specific pages in the Vivaldi main window or sometimes even going to the Settings will do it. It also appears when you go to pages that require you to open new windows such as a File Upload which requires you to choose a file from your local computer - this will trigger the popup.

Here is a video showing the issue with clear steps to reproduce it

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zo9FHT-EndoSj4ilXrEz_D0T5edscsCS/view

I've been really clear in the steps to reproduce the issue and really hope that Vivaldi developers pay serious attention and some urgency to this because it affects multiple users and the whole browsing experience.

There are several suggestions to make this issue disappear which I have followed but none worked.

I have the following:

#enable-isolated-sandboxed-iframes set as default in vivaldi:flags which was suggested here https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/684903 as the answer despite this flag being default already when you install Vivaldi.

I've added the parameter --disable-vivaldi to all my PWA shortcuts as suggested by this post https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/683213



I've disabled the Continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed in the chrome://settings/system/ and restarted the browser and the computer as suggested by the post https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/671331

I'm on Windows 11 and using latest snapshot of Vivaldi

