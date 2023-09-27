We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
The Humanoid Robots are Coming
Pesala Ambassador
When Optimus was first revealed at AI day in 2022, it seems pretty primitive, but it has now learnt to use AI neural networks from end to end like Tesla Full Self Driving version 12.
The hands are also sensitive and react to dynamic changes.
These are major improvements, which will make Optimus really easy to train and practically useful.
It can do yoga better than most human beings. Just try the one-legged pose for yourself if you don't believe me.
Pesala Ambassador
In depth discussion
Henry Ong and Dr. Scott Walter
First application as yoga teacher?
Pesala Ambassador
@Catweazle I think that has already happened with AI search engines that track users and manipulate them to visit websites to purchase stuff they do not need.
Facial recognition and social status points in China are already used to control individuals.
The Optimus humanoid robot is taking a different route. It is using AI to quickly train robots to do repetitive, boring, or dangerous tasks.
@Pesala, this has always been the traditional use of robots, being trained by a bot is just one more step, but AI will surely not be limited to this, for this the potential is too succulent for companies and governments. It is a tool of power and domination par excellence and this, in a limited view of a momentary benefit, will end in the power and domination coming from the AI, Ameca has completely got it right with its nightmare.
AI can only be beneficial if we do not forget human intelligence and capacity, which unfortunately is happening, making us increasingly dependent on technology, to such a degree that without our current technology we would not be able to survive more than one week or less.
It is enough for there to be a massive solar eruption or an attac of AI, like ChaosGPT, shutting down the power supplies, lwhich leaves an entire country without electricity for weeks or months, to realize the consequences. Game over
Communications
Infrastructure
Water and purifiers
Transportation and supplies
Food
Fuel
Medical attention
Medicines
...