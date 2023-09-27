When Optimus was first revealed at AI day in 2022, it seems pretty primitive, but it has now learnt to use AI neural networks from end to end like Tesla Full Self Driving version 12.

The hands are also sensitive and react to dynamic changes.

These are major improvements, which will make Optimus really easy to train and practically useful.

It can do yoga better than most human beings. Just try the one-legged pose for yourself if you don't believe me.

Demonstration Video