Non Stop Youtube Help
-
I really want this extension called Non Stop Youtube.
Can someone please explain how to instal this extension on vivaldi?
Or another way to stop youtube from auto pausing music videos.
-
never heard of it, I just googled it
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/youtube-nonstop-20/dhdpgkjlhjkcnodefcdpgeaijobopbja
push "add to chrome", done
I personally don't know when and why youtube should say "Video paused. Continue watching?" I watch YT all day when I can, even right now, I just paused a video to read and write here. Maybe because I'm using ublock Origin
-
Pesala Ambassador
iAN beat me to it. I was just about to say the same
I never came across YouTube videos that autopause. Can you post a link to one.
-
Well I saw it first on a smart tv. I don't think it ever happened on my Windows 10 Laptop. I just got a new computer with windows 11 and the auto pausing feature gave me a headache last night at 45 minutes into this playlist https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLaeT4nd_etK7k9DsBDu98g58iI4msJQv9
Wow that was easy to install. Somehow I failed to do something so simple.
-
@caleolsen said in Non Stop Youtube Help:
Well I saw it first on a smart tv
Ah ok, I don't have such thing, I don't watch TV either.
-
@iAN-CooG I wanted to play music for my decrepit grandparents and the tv was a thing with speakers in their lounge. I was shocked that every time I walked away from it the music paused. The speakers were crap anyway, I bought somthing better.
Seems youtube music videos on vivaldi will pause on unattended windows 11 computers.
-
@caleolsen
Hi, you can try to disable efficiency mode, edit the desktop shortcut and add
--disable-features=UseEcoQoSForBackgroundProcess
after vivaldi.exe.
Cheers, mib
-
-
@iAN-CooG It does, sometimes, here. Unsure why, but the unattended win11 is a chance.
-
@caleolsen, yes, this is YT's bad habit of stopping playlists after a certain time, requiring you to press start again to continue. This is why I have been using this extension for a long time, which prevents this, being able to listen to entire playlists. Essential.
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/youtube-nonstop/nlkaejimjacpillmajjnopmpbkbnocid
To add it to Vivaldi you just have to click on the Button that appears at the top right in the Chrome Store. If it does not appear, you probably have the Web Store API disabled in Vivaldi's Privacy and Security settings, without this Vivaldi is not recognized as a Chromium Browser.
-
@mib2berlin Nice catch. I never use the taskmgr due processes blank page but it efficency is enabled by default for chromium/vivaldi with PID 8356 (main process?). On an AMD CPU which is not supposed to work
Unsure if linked to the YT issue, though. Btw, as I never asked to go into this mode I'll add the switch to my shortcut
-
@Hadden89
Ah correct, I check this with my Ryzen 7 system and no leaves appear.
Strange they add this for Intel only.
I don´t need this anyway, Vivaldi never lag for me.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Mine is a ryzen 5 3rd gen. Probably also them have this feature
-
@Hadden89
There was so many processes may I should have to scroll a bit.
I am still curious why this happen even on performant systems. My old laptop is fast as hell here, except Windows is slow anyway.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Also, I'm on a desktop, so even more confused on why w11 thinks I need an efficency mode