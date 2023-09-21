We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
CalDav URL
I hope this is the correct forum for this question. I wanted to email Vivaldi directly, buy couldn't find the address.
I want to use the calendar in BlueMail (my email client). But when I try, I see the message below.
I asked BlueMail how to get the calendar activated & was told I need the CalDAV URL from my email provider, which is Vivaldi.
So does anyone know where I can find this URL?
mib2berlin
@Arachnid
Hi, the help page (F1) shows:
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/set-up-vivaldi-webmails-calendar-in-calendar-clients/
I have to setup my Android calendar with this settings:
User name: [email protected]
Password: your Vivaldi account password
Server: https://calendar.vivaldi.net/calendars/
Cheers, mib
Try https://calendar.vivaldi.net/calendars/[email protected]
You should first set up a calendar in your webmail interface in https://webmail.vivaldi.net