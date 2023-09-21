Having been a Chrome user for most of my life, I have hundreds of search engines configured that usually follow this pattern:

yt - Search YouTube

goyt - Go to YouTube home page

gm - Search Google Maps

gogm - Go to Google Maps home page

gocal - Go to Google Calendar home page

gocalm - Go to Google Calendar in month view

gocalw - Go to Google Calendar in week view

etc.

I have meanwhile managed to import these into Vivaldi.

The 'search versions' of these registered search engines all have a %s character in the URL, whereas the 'go to' variants do not. In Chrome, this means I can simply type goyt + Enter in the address bar and it opens that page. Same for yt + Enter , though that will bring an empty search results list, which is the reason why the go* variants exist in my setup.

In Vivaldi however, all search engine inputs require you to type a space after the shorthand of the search engine, so it would become goyt + Space + Enter or gogm + Space + Enter , which is very annoying and difficult to remember. I often mistype it and land on a default Google search for a goyt search term because I forgot pressing the spacebar.

I don't think any issues would arise in changing this behavior, at least for all search engines that do not have a %s set up, and after all it's how Chrome handles it.

What do you think? Is my usage of search engines outrageous and not something you'd like to support, meaning I'd need to get rid of all shortcuts and remember the titles of bookmarks instead to quickly access my favorite pages? Or would this be something the team could improve?