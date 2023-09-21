We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Different search engine behavior from Chrome when used like bookmarks for quick access
-
Having been a Chrome user for most of my life, I have hundreds of search engines configured that usually follow this pattern:
yt- Search YouTube
goyt- Go to YouTube home page
gm- Search Google Maps
gogm- Go to Google Maps home page
gocal- Go to Google Calendar home page
gocalm- Go to Google Calendar in month view
gocalw- Go to Google Calendar in week view
etc.
I have meanwhile managed to import these into Vivaldi.
The 'search versions' of these registered search engines all have a
%scharacter in the URL, whereas the 'go to' variants do not. In Chrome, this means I can simply type
goyt+
Enterin the address bar and it opens that page. Same for
yt+
Enter, though that will bring an empty search results list, which is the reason why the
go*variants exist in my setup.
In Vivaldi however, all search engine inputs require you to type a space after the shorthand of the search engine, so it would become
goyt+
Space+
Enteror
gogm+
Space+
Enter, which is very annoying and difficult to remember. I often mistype it and land on a default Google search for a
goytsearch term because I forgot pressing the spacebar.
I don't think any issues would arise in changing this behavior, at least for all search engines that do not have a
%sset up, and after all it's how Chrome handles it.
What do you think? Is my usage of search engines outrageous and not something you'd like to support, meaning I'd need to get rid of all shortcuts and remember the titles of bookmarks instead to quickly access my favorite pages? Or would this be something the team could improve?
-
@JosXa Use nicknames instead
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/bookmarks/
Major advantage - you can have a
gmnickname and a
gmsearch. If you add a space, it will search, if not it will use the bookmark. Although I use
mapsfor Maps and
calendarfor Calendar - autocomplete prioritises nicknames.
-
Better yet, don't use Google Chrome - don't see the point of setting up Vivaldi browser with a bunch of defined commands to an inferior browser. YouTube works just as well in Vivaldi, Calendar in Chrome is no better than Calendar in Vivaldi. The Mail client in Vivaldi is a bit flaky, I think, but I've still linked to both Gmail and Yahoo Mail accounts and have had no issues. And why use commands like those - why not just configure a shortcut, and add it to the Favourites bar, where you will see the Google or YouTube or whatever logo as your i.d. and just click on it to open the application, perhaps in a different window?
Perhaps I'm being a bit simplistic but all that works perfectly well for me!
-
@Pathduck said in Different search engine behavior from Chrome when used like bookmarks for quick access:
@JosXa Use nicknames instead
Awesome, yes, that will do the trick! Thanks for the quick reply
@TravellinBob I think you missed the point a little bit, I have indeed fully switched to Vivaldi. And my bookmarks bar is already nicely optimized for clicks, but I really prefer just keeping my hands on the keyboard whenever possible (Vim user):
Note the Nicknames folder there which I'm about to fill to the brim now @Pathduck Thanks again
-
@JosXa said in Different search engine behavior from Chrome when used like bookmarks for quick access:
(Vim user):
Then drop that useless waste of screen space bookmarks bar completely
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/quick-commands/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/bookmark-panel/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/bookmark-menu/
The bookmarks bar is actually keyboard accessible, but it's not very useful - hit F6 to toggle pane focus, or assign a hotkey to "Focus Bookmarks Bar".
-
@Pathduck Fair! It looks kinda nice and impressive and does help out a lot when I'm relaxing back in my chair with just mouse and gestures though ^^
Thanks for the links though, this thread is turning into a gold mine for me!
-
@JosXa said in Different search engine behavior from Chrome when used like bookmarks for quick access:
@Pathduck said in Different search engine behavior from Chrome when used like bookmarks for quick access:
@JosXa Use nicknames instead
Awesome, yes, that will do the trick! Thanks for the quick reply
@TravellinBob I think you missed the point a little bit, I have indeed fully switched to Vivaldi. And my bookmarks bar is already nicely optimized for clicks, but I really prefer just keeping my hands on the keyboard whenever possible (Vim user):
Note the Nicknames folder there which I'm about to fill to the brim now @Pathduck Thanks again
Excuse my ignorance - what is Vim???
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@TravellinBob A text editor with no graphical interface which runs in a Linux shell.
-
@DoctorG Oh, ok, I'll take your word for it. Never used Linux so all this shell and terminal stuff is like Martian to me! Give me a Windows GUI any day of the week!