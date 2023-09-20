We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Android 10 - Camera app: when mic is connected i can not hear sound at playback
As some Vivaldi uses have a Android, i have a question on Camera 4.2 app on Android 10 / MIUI 12,5 / Redmi 6.
I record videos and have a Røde lavalier mic connected in earjack. All working nice to record audio and video.
But when i want to playback the recorded video in Camera app, i do not hear sound on smartphone speakers. Why does Android not use speaker output?
Any setting i miss?
I guess there is a setting to select the synchronized sound source
@Aaron No i can not select a output for sound, i guess it is Mi-Video which is used to play video.
I'll try searching on Chinese forums to see if there are any similar questions.
Generally speaking, the positioning of Redmi mobile phones is more cost-effective, and the app optimization may not be that good.
@Aaron Yes i know about cost, but years ago my female partner was not able to spend much money on a smartphone, and provider had only high-cost ones, so she bought a Redmi 6.
Aaron Translator
Have you tried transferring the recorded video to your computer for playback? I think we need to first check whether the sound from the external microphone has been included in the video.
Also, you may need to unplug the 3.5mm headphone plug during playback
Not a solution when a few days only with smartphone in the wild at a congress
Also, you may need to unplug the 3.5mm headphone plug during playback
That is what i experienced a few hours ago, pulling the mic cable is the only way to get sound back to phone speaker.
We can use it like this but the problem is, we do not see if sound is really recorded when we plug out and re-plugin mic.
Android can be so uncomfortable.
Hmm, i fear we need a different app for recording videos and fotos!?!!? OMG!
In my impression, the traditional design is indeed like this. When you insert the headphone plug, the sound can only be played from the headphones.
@Aaron That is the sh.... of such multi-use jacks. The software knows it is a mic but does not play to only available audio output speakers. Bad software design by Google.
My suggestion is just for testing. But judging from your reply below, the sound should have been recorded into the video.
@Aaron Yes. What i wanted to say: it is uneasy for us to check if all is recorded ok.
ingolftopf Ambassador
Have you tried the 'F-Droid' apps?
They are always better.
edwardp Ambassador
@DoctorG I have Android 10 here, but although I have never used the camera to take a video, I'd think it would use the phone's built-in mic for recording audio, regardless of the app used. The built-in camera app (Samsung) will record video and audio.