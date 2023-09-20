@Aaron said in Android 10 - Camera app: when mic is connected i can not hear sound at playback:

Have you tried transferring the recorded video to your computer for playback? I think we need to first check whether the sound from the external microphone has been included in the video.

Not a solution when a few days only with smartphone in the wild at a congress

Also, you may need to unplug the 3.5mm headphone plug during playback

That is what i experienced a few hours ago, pulling the mic cable is the only way to get sound back to phone speaker.

We can use it like this but the problem is, we do not see if sound is really recorded when we plug out and re-plugin mic.

Android can be so uncomfortable.