Cursor movement also shared while tab sharing in google meet
sankarshanahs
While sharing a tab in google meet, the movement of my cursor is also shared, in other chromium based browsers such as Chrome, Edge or Brave, it is not shared.
I might be moving my cursor in a 3rd tab (neither the google meet tab nor the shared tab) but still the cursor movement is shared.
Cursor movement is stopped sharing if idle for a few seconds.