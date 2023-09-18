We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Wo ist der Zurück-Button?
-
Ich habe Vivaldi heute neu installiert. Ich finde aber keinen Zurück-Button, und auch der Vorwärts-Button ist zwar da, aber grau und inaktiv!
-
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@gepaz47 Dann setze mal die Leiste zurück.
Auf das Graue > mit der Maus, rechte Maustaste → Symbollieste zurücksetzen
-
@DoktorG: Das hat geklappt! Vielen Dank!