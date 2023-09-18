We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Hello there,
For Gify and HTML5 videos, I want to always show controls. I don't want every time to right-click on it and turn on “Show controls”.
Is there any way for this??
Vivaldi version: 6.2.3105.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Thanks in advance.
Are you turning on the controls with every video? I went to https://www.w3schools.com/html/html5_video.asp and right-clicking the video screen showed the controls were already on:
example url please.
All html5 videos here do have controls https://tekeye.uk/html/html5-video-test-page
@edwardp said in Always show controls:
I went to https://www.w3schools.com/html/html5_video.asp and right-clicking the video screen showed the controls were already on:
Yes, it's on with me, too.
I think what I have is not HTML5, it's actually some sort of streaming video and every time I open it, I have to reactivate the “Show controls” option.
But, can you give me some examples for GIFs that has this feature??
@npro said in Always show controls:
All html5 videos here do have controls https://tekeye.uk/html/html5-video-test-page
Yes, it works for me. Actually, if I switch it off for this video, it turns on again with reloading the page. I don't know if this is normal.
For my issue, I think what I have is not HTML5, it's actually some sort of streaming video and every time I open it, I have to reactivate the “Show controls” option.
edwardp Ambassador
@MWJ97 I went to r/blackcats on Reddit. For the first video that came up in the feed, I right-clicked it and Show Controls was off.
So I think it depends on the type of video. It's on for HTML5 and off for other formats.
@edwardp said in Always show controls:
It's on for HTML5 and off for other formats.
Yes, I think so. Hope there'll be an option to control this form more formats.
@MWJ97 everything sounds normal to me.
