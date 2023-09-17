Can I specify for certain URLS: if a tab already exists pointing to this URL, then change focus to this tab, instead of opening a new tab with that URL?

To clarify further:

I have a tab that is already open to URL X , call this tab ExistingX .

I have am currently on another tab, open to URL Y --- call this one OtherTab .

I perform a shortcut-action of some kind (defined by a quick command), which has the effect of opening a new tab with URL X .

Currently, performing this shortcut-action opens up NewX : a new tab, also pointing to URL X . So I am left with three tabs: ExistingX , OtherTab , and NewX .