Possible to change focus to an existing tab with the same URL as the link being opened, instead of a new tab?
Can I specify for certain URLS: if a tab already exists pointing to this URL, then change focus to this tab, instead of opening a new tab with that URL?
To clarify further:
I have a tab that is already open to URL
X, call this tab
ExistingX.
I have am currently on another tab, open to URL
Y--- call this one
OtherTab.
I perform a shortcut-action of some kind (defined by a quick command), which has the effect of opening a new tab with URL
X.
Currently, performing this shortcut-action opens up
NewX: a new tab, also pointing to URL
X. So I am left with three tabs:
ExistingX,
OtherTab, and
NewX.
Instead: I am wondering if it is possible to have the quick command's effect notice that
ExistingXis open, and therefore instead of opening up a new tab, it switches focus from
OtherTabto
ExistingX.
Pesala Ambassador
@bzm3r Right-click, Open Link.
@Pesala How does that answer my question? Let me try to put it differently:
It would be an interesting feature but it doesn't exist yet a way for Vivaldi to scan the urls in every tabs & windows open to know if it's already in the list, you can do it manually in the windows list using the search box but it searches the titles of the tabs not the actual urls
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/clutter-free-prevent-dupl/iipjdmnoigaobkamfhnojmglcdbnfaaf
settings > ACTIONS > SWITCH TO PASSIVE MODE
F2, start typing.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/quick-commands/
Otto tabs can remove duplicates automatically as well.
barbudo2005