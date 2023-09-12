@caballeroseg, I love Andisearch, it's a great tool.

AI is here to stay, but you have to be very careful in choosing which of these apps you can use and which ones are really useful.

My criteria are these:

They must be free if not used professionally, since paid apps involve publishing private and sensitive data, which in companies that traffic in user data can have dire consequences.

Privacy first, read well, although sometimes it is a pain, PP and TOS of the apps and services, this avoids unpleasant surprises. Preferably anonymous use without having to register.

Graphic applications with AI, ok some may find it fun to convert a phrase into an image, but ultimately, what's the point? They are almost always images in small format, which can be used for avatars and little else (like mine). Better to avoid the registration, the tokens and shit of these and directly download AI wallpapers in HD (Desktop and Mobile) from this page, that creates them automatically every hour without any intervention. Go to this page, choose the image you want and download it, that's all. No attribution, copyright or other conditions.

Other tools, such as removing the background or objects from a photo, the ones I have tried all have a fairly mediocre result, there have been tools and editors without AI for years, which do this much better with a few clicks.

Chatbots, well, they can have their uses, but personally I distrust them, the vast majority are automated to collect data for a company, you always have to choose which one well and take it with a grain of salt.

Human intelligence and common sense is very necessary to use AI properly.