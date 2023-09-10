We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Can not upload files from android
-
Hi friends
For the last 14 days or so I all of a sudden cant upload files to garmin connect or google maps and so on. If I'm on my.googlemaps.com and hit import, all files is greyed out. The same on garmin connect when I try to import data from my smartwatch.
They are supported files and it used to work just 2 weeks ago.
Everything is working fine from laptop.
Does anyone else having trouble uploading files or know what could be wrong?
Thanks
/Per
-
Aaron Translator
Try checking if Vivaldi is granted permission to access local storage?
Are there any recent updates?
-
Having the same problem. There's no option to grant permission to my files in the app settings anymore. I can't get around it.
-
You should be able to access app permission through Android's Settings app.