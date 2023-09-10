Hi friends

For the last 14 days or so I all of a sudden cant upload files to garmin connect or google maps and so on. If I'm on my.googlemaps.com and hit import, all files is greyed out. The same on garmin connect when I try to import data from my smartwatch.

They are supported files and it used to work just 2 weeks ago.

Everything is working fine from laptop.

Does anyone else having trouble uploading files or know what could be wrong?

Thanks

/Per