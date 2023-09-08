duckduckgo extension problem on setting default search engine
Recently, after updating to some new updates of Vivaldi, I cannot set my default and private search engine if the Duckduckgo extension has been installed. It always sticks to the added Duckduckgo item (the one added by the extension. Do not confuse it with the one that comes with the browser). Both the default and private checkboxes are set to this added Duckduckgo, and they cannot be unchecked because the checkboxes are dimmed. It works well again if the extension is disabled or uninstalled.
This extension performed well, and the problem only appeared in recent updates. My current version is 6.2.3105.47 (Stable channel) (arm64) (Used on Macbook).
@wingkeiw Hi - when you install an extension that wants to override the browser search engine and give it control to do so, this is expected. It will take over the default search engines and you can't set it back, that's the whole point of that setting.
I doubt this is something that's happened "recently". This is the way it's always worked.
The DDG extension is useless in Vivaldi anyway, since:
- Vivaldi already gives you the option to use DDG as a default search engine
- The DDG Tracker Radar blocklist used by the extension is already available in Vivaldi's built-in Ad & Tracker Blocker.
I don't really see what other point having the DDG extension installed would give you?
@wingkeiw, most search engine, if you use in an extension, it is installed as default search engine. In Vivaldi you don't need an search engine extension, because all of these you can easy add to your search engine list (mostly it's enough with right click in the searchbar y sellect "Add it" in the context menu), from there you can manually select which you want to use by default.
AFAIK DDG is anyway by default in the Vivaldi search engine list, so you can eliminate this extension.
@Pathduck DDG extension is one of the best ad,tracker, and cookie blocker in the market ( of course behind blokada6). I used ddg extension too but unfortunately I had to uninstall it from Vivaldi because the moment you install, it defaults itself and takes over the search and it is not possible to delete it in Vivaldi settings after that point.