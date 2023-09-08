@wingkeiw Hi - when you install an extension that wants to override the browser search engine and give it control to do so, this is expected. It will take over the default search engines and you can't set it back, that's the whole point of that setting.

I doubt this is something that's happened "recently". This is the way it's always worked.

The DDG extension is useless in Vivaldi anyway, since:

Vivaldi already gives you the option to use DDG as a default search engine The DDG Tracker Radar blocklist used by the extension is already available in Vivaldi's built-in Ad & Tracker Blocker.

I don't really see what other point having the DDG extension installed would give you?