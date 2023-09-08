Notes make app crash
I am working with
Vivaldi Browser 6.2.3110.27
Android 12; SM-N976B Build/SP1A.210812.016
Entering a new note and closing the Note panel make immediatley the app crash.
Hi, have you tried updating or reinstalling the app? currently the browser version is 6.2.3110.52
mib2berlin
@jcprevel
Hi, this is a bug already reported (VAB-7889) and the developer work on a fix.
I hope they publish an intermediate update for Vivaldi 6.2.
Cheers, mib
i have the same problem, is there still no fix for this ?
mib2berlin
@Biche
Hi, this bug was fixed 12/Oct/23.
Please add steps how to reproduce it and your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Hi, honestly i'm not too sure how it happen, i just downloaded the vivaldi app on android today and logged in, then i check notes and seen that it wasn't sync, after looking online i went to vivaldi://sync-internal (multiples times) at some point typing that url it automatically change the url to chrome://sync-internal but seemed to be the same thing, clicked request start and trigger getupdates.
at some point i though maybe it doesn't sync what is in the trash folder so on the computer i move it out of the trash folder (that was the only note i had) and it sync but not sure what caused it in the end, i created another note on my pc to see, and it sync too, but now when i tap on any note, it crash the app, well both because i was trying the snapshot version at the same time too and trying the same things, sorry i'm not sure about the step order
i used:
Vivaldi Android 124.0.6367.206
and the snapshot version:
Vivaldi Android 124.0.6367.123
on:
galaxy tab S7 SM-T870 on android 13
mib2berlin
@Biche
Hm, we are at Vivaldi 6.7.3335.68, 124 is the Chromium number, anyway.
I sync about 140 notes between different devices and we have no other reports about this.
As you are starting with Vivaldi on Android i would reinstall it and start from scratch.
It can take up to one hour to sync if you not trigger it manually.
All is synced, it can take a while and I would wait for some time.
Maybe you mess up something trigger it manually during the first sync process.
Cheers, mib