@mib2berlin

Hi, honestly i'm not too sure how it happen, i just downloaded the vivaldi app on android today and logged in, then i check notes and seen that it wasn't sync, after looking online i went to vivaldi://sync-internal (multiples times) at some point typing that url it automatically change the url to chrome://sync-internal but seemed to be the same thing, clicked request start and trigger getupdates.

at some point i though maybe it doesn't sync what is in the trash folder so on the computer i move it out of the trash folder (that was the only note i had) and it sync but not sure what caused it in the end, i created another note on my pc to see, and it sync too, but now when i tap on any note, it crash the app, well both because i was trying the snapshot version at the same time too and trying the same things, sorry i'm not sure about the step order

i used:

Vivaldi Android 124.0.6367.206

and the snapshot version:

Vivaldi Android 124.0.6367.123

on:

galaxy tab S7 SM-T870 on android 13