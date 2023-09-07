Really interesting reading everyone's descriptions

I guess mine is obscure enough to warrant an explanation...

It's a screenshot of map.jodi.org - an index of net.art websites from the early 2000s. Many of these websites are (surprisingly) still functional and give a great insight into the early internet art community.

Probably the most recognizable of these sites is superbad.com (Webby award 1999), but the one who means the most to me is micromusic.net. Micromusic is a community of people who make and (in my case) listen to chiptune/8bit/lofi electronic music. Bleeps and bloops basically, lovely music.

Go there, click on Microradio v2 and enjoy Low Tech Music for High Tech People. This website has basically looked the same for over 20 years - a clear sign of quality web design in my view

The source of the map itself is (of course) the Mbone ca 1994. This is something that needs no explanation and is recognizable to everyone who knows their internet history