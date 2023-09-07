We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Describe your forum profile's cover image
-
Today's Vivaldi Tip got me wondering how people choose cover images for their profile, whether here on the forum, on Vivaldi Social or other sites. So, I thought I'd just ask.
What's the story behind your cover image?
I can start. I was playing with Photoshop or a similar program years ago and was following various tutorials to learn new techniques. The cover image is a result of one of those experiments. I think the chosen color scheme had something to do with northern lights.
-
My profile picture shows a WildDuck, the translation of my german user name WildEnte. Beware.
Edit: I chose the nickname WildEnte many years ago due to a connection of mine to Henrik Ibsen's Book "Vildanden" (english "The wild duck" / german "Die Wildente") and camel cased it because it just looks better ... much later I heard a talk from Gunter Dueck, maths professor, former CTO of IBM Germany and philosopher, who also wrote a book called Wild Duck (in his case a play on his last name) where I learned that apparently an original thinker who can be a bit challenging is sometimes called a wild duck in english. Obviously I liked that (and also most of the the book itself). And I like the rubber ducky song from Sesame street. We who walk the path of the duck understand the depth of this (right, @Pathduck? Now you!)
-
Pesala Ambassador
Mine is from the Kyaukhatgyi Paya, which is not far from Mahāsi Sāsana Yeikthā — my preceptor’s meditation centre in Rangoon, where I did much of my initial training in Insight Meditation (vipassanā).
The meaning is “Six-story Buddha,” which refers to its size of 217 ft from head to toe.
Another very famous, and much older, reclining Buddha is the Shwethalyaung Buddha in Pegu.
-
Mine is both simple and complex. My vocation and avocation are intertwined. I both live, and work, for the purpose of increasing understanding (I know, how arcane, and how boring). This requires, first and foremost, perception - accurate perception. And the eye is my symbol of perception. To increase understanding and order (for others) I must first understand. To understand, I must first see. So as a hobby, I seek to increase information and clarity. As a profession, I charge money for informing and clarifying. It's what I feel driven to do, always have, so why not make it my career? It's a career that has sustained me, so far, for 48 years. I'll probably just keep doing it, as long as I'm able. Too much?
-
Mine is the logo of my favorite NFL team, the New Orleans Saints.
-
@Pesala and @Ayespy thanks for describing your profile images aka avatars. That's a fascinating topic as well and others please carry on with describing them too.
I was actually thinking of the cover images on https://forum.vivaldi.net/me.
You know, like the greenish one I have
@WildEnte and @fred8615, I see you follow the same theme for the profile image and cover image. That's cool!
-
@jane-n Hah! I don't have one! Maybe I should upload one that I enjoy. In such a case, it will be a serene natural outdoor scene.
-
@Ayespy Umm... You do have one or am I hallucinating?
-
@jane-n Nope, I do have one. It is stolen from a Linux wallpaper, an image of the wall of a polar underwater ice cave. Nature in the extreme. Fascinating and beautiful.
-
@jane-n I had totally forgotten I put this up.
-
@Ayespy said in Describe your forum profile's cover image:
polar underwater ice cave
Is that what it is? Absolutely beautiful indeed.
-
@jane-n The whole image:
-
Pesala Ambassador
@jane-n I don't think many users will ever see the profile image, but everyone will see the forum profile icon.
-
RiveDroite Ambassador
Mine is Lord of the Rings related. Rivendell!
-
Here in Vivaldi I always had a Meerkat as an Avatar, because it is an animal that I like for its behavior.
Recently a user sent me an image of a Meerkat created by AI that I liked and I now use it as my profile image. I also took advantage of it to renew my avatar according to this image.
-
Really interesting reading everyone's descriptions
I guess mine is obscure enough to warrant an explanation...
It's a screenshot of map.jodi.org - an index of net.art websites from the early 2000s. Many of these websites are (surprisingly) still functional and give a great insight into the early internet art community.
Probably the most recognizable of these sites is superbad.com (Webby award 1999), but the one who means the most to me is micromusic.net. Micromusic is a community of people who make and (in my case) listen to chiptune/8bit/lofi electronic music. Bleeps and bloops basically, lovely music.
Go there, click on Microradio v2 and enjoy Low Tech Music for High Tech People. This website has basically looked the same for over 20 years - a clear sign of quality web design in my view
The source of the map itself is (of course) the Mbone ca 1994. This is something that needs no explanation and is recognizable to everyone who knows their internet history
-
jorgefilho
Well, there's not much mystery about my image. I like to develop designs and logos, so I created this logo for myself. It's the letters J and F that stand for Jorge Filho, that's my name hehehe...
*and red is my favorite color.
-
hello jane.n and everyone
made mine, thanks to Tony, smoke-filled, circa 2015
-
stardepp Translator
On my cover picture you can see a screenshot of the MusicBee music manager and player.
Although I often and happily listen to my mp3's via audio streaming, I use MusicBee from time to time.
MusicBee plays MP3, WMA, OGG and many others, MusicBee can also convert named file formats.
MusicBee supports several Last.FM features, such as Scrobble and Last. FM playlist and more.
MusicBee plays podcasts and internet radio and has an Android remote control.
MusicBee is free of charge.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
My cover image is a photo of a rainbow after a rain storm, took in place where i am living.
Related to motto: "All is changing".
For me a rainbow shows a variety of colors as i have a variety of abilities in IT and life over the years.