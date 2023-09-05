Touches offset in restricted WiFi.
There is an issue in WiFi network with restricted access (most of external sites including google.com are blocked). Vivaldi shows bar "No internet connection" on top of any page while my phone is in that WiFi network.
Problem is when that bar appears my touches are like shifted down a little (~5mm maybe).
Let me try to be more specific:
- when I should enter text to input filed I have to touch significantly higher than middle of that field to focus it. And touching place higher than upper border is still considered as field touch.
- When there are two fields one above another my touching top field usually activates bottom field.
- Worst case is when there is drop-down list which automatically sends me to new webpage corresponding to selected option. Price of misses is high in that case, therefore I have to aim to element shown higher in list than my target to get right result.
Have anyone same problem? Is it possible to fix?
shailendramaurya
This issue doesn't stem from Vivaldi; rather, it's related to your WiFi connectivity. Android continually assesses internet access by sending requests to the following URLs:
- https://clients3.google.com/generate_204
- http://www.gstatic.com/generate_204
- https://connectivitycheck.gstatic.com/generate_204
These URLs return an empty response when there's an active internet connection, signaling to the device that internet access is available. If this check fails, a small banner appears at the top of your screen, indicating "No Internet Connection" in Chrome or other apps.
In your particular situation, your WiFi network is likely blocking these domains during periods of limited connectivity, causing the "No Internet Connection" warning to appear.
To address this problem, you can either review your router's DNS configuration or modify the Android device's connectivity check URLs.
Thank you for attention. But WiFi connectivity is not a problem. Restrictions are intended by local security - only sites in local network are accessible. And problem is that filling forms at these local sites in Vivaldi is really painful.
Although in normal internet space I love to use Vivaldi, here in restricted area I have to use alternative which is not what I want.