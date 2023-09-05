There is an issue in WiFi network with restricted access (most of external sites including google.com are blocked). Vivaldi shows bar "No internet connection" on top of any page while my phone is in that WiFi network.

Problem is when that bar appears my touches are like shifted down a little (~5mm maybe).

Let me try to be more specific:

when I should enter text to input filed I have to touch significantly higher than middle of that field to focus it. And touching place higher than upper border is still considered as field touch.

When there are two fields one above another my touching top field usually activates bottom field.

Worst case is when there is drop-down list which automatically sends me to new webpage corresponding to selected option. Price of misses is high in that case, therefore I have to aim to element shown higher in list than my target to get right result.

Have anyone same problem? Is it possible to fix?