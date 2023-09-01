@Hadden89 Thanks for the link. I tried it in as a tracker blocker, and an ad blocker, but it didn't seem to change the experience. What I have found is that disabling the EasyPrivacy tracker and Easylist blocker lets me through without any notifications. The two native Easy sources seem to be show stoppers though.

If the tracker EasyPrivacy is on and nothing else, I get stopped cold.

https://downloads.vivaldi.com/easylist/easyprivacy-current.txt

If any tracker that worked before, and the ad blocker EasyList is enabled, I get stopped cold. Easylist is ok as long as there are no trackers enabled.

https://downloads.vivaldi.com/easylist/easylist-current.txt