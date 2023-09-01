Adblock page on many sites flagged due to Tracking Blockers (mobile only)
Danger1081
I am getting this error page on a number of mainstream sites...
https://www.cbr.com
https://screenrant.com
etc
I even got it on a page with an article about Vivaldi
https://www.xda-developers.com/vivaldi-browser-gets-even-faster-with-version-62-update/
- I tried disabling the Block Trackers and switching to just Block Trackers, but got the same error.
- I disabled everything, and then I could get to the page.
- I turned everything back on, Block Trackers and Ads, but I unchecked all my tracker sources and got in. So with Blocking on, plus custom ad-blocking sources, I could still access the page.
- I tried enabling only the native built-in Tracker blockers, DDG, and EasyPrivacy, and no luck. Trying with only either one of them enabled didn't work either.
- Leaving the native Tracker blockers disabled, I can access the page successfully with 2/3 custom Tracker sources enabled.
- I have no issue with everything enabled on my desktop. Also, if I enable all Ad and Tracker blockers on Android, I can access the site if I switch the page to Desktop Site
Is this a known issue, or is it just me?
Thanks
@Danger1081 I have the same behaviour on desktop too and I did an exclusion/whitelist for XDA.
I tested adding this list (with blocker on) and it worked:
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/bogachenko/fuckfuckadblock/master/fuckfuckadblock.txt
(which is a list specific for adblocker detectors).
@Hadden89 Thanks for the link. I tried it in as a tracker blocker, and an ad blocker, but it didn't seem to change the experience. What I have found is that disabling the EasyPrivacy tracker and Easylist blocker lets me through without any notifications. The two native Easy sources seem to be show stoppers though.
If the tracker EasyPrivacy is on and nothing else, I get stopped cold.
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/easylist/easyprivacy-current.txt
If any tracker that worked before, and the ad blocker EasyList is enabled, I get stopped cold. Easylist is ok as long as there are no trackers enabled.
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/easylist/easylist-current.txt
@Danger1081 Tracker lists might be even more aggresive than the ablocker lists. I just tried with mobile (XDA sites) and I managed to access the site without EasyPrivacy so yeah, the issue have to lie there. Btw, lists are from the 3rd parties vivaldi only mirror them for convenience: https://github.com/easylist/easylist. I've also add the list I suggested you.
S_Paternotte Translator
More examples of mainstream websites where the issue plays:
-
Anyone know how to pass by this?
Or do you need to downgrade the app?
mib2berlin
@Linnorty
Hi, downgrade is not recommended it break your profile and this lists are the same.
Disable all ad lists except Allow ad´s from our partner and add:
https://github.com/StUser4pda/filtrite/releases/latest/download/bromite-4pda.txt
in Settings > Privacy and Security > Manage Sources.
It block really everything but let pages like Androidpolice and Howtogeek work.
Cheers, mib
I didn't disable my current ones, but adding this allows me to re-enable 2/3 culprits now, EasyList and Peter Lowe's list. EasyPrivacy still can't be enabled.
I understand that you said uncheck everything, but I just wanted to let you know that the list you suggested seems to allow 2 of the problem lists to work again
mib2berlin
@Danger1081
Nice it help you a bit but one list does not influence other lists.
I guess it trigger an update of the lists?
@mib2berlin @mib2berlin I'm not sure. I put a bug report in a day or 2 ago, so I was testing a lot, checking and unchecking those three lists. So they should have updated.
I just tried now, and if I uncheck the list that you posted, and leave EL and PL enabled, I get blocked again. So I think it has some effect.
Maybe it's loading before the other 2, and cutting them off. I'm not really sure how the backend works.
I'll try loading it into a blank UBo instance. That's helpful in showing how many rules are in use per source when other lists are added. I use it to figure out if I'm adding redundant lists to Vivaldi
S_Paternotte Translator
I managed to fix these sites by disabling javascript:
- Settings
- Site settings
- Javascript
- Add site exception