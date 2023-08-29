Filter suggestion for Vivaldi (Android and Desktop)
I am enabling these filters provided by Vivaldi:
This blocks all ads on YouTube and other websites.
Trackers:
DuckDuckGo Tracker Radar
EasyPrivacy
Adblocking sources:
ABP anti-circumvention list
Allow ads from our partners (support Vivaldi)
EasyList
English (Peter Lowe's List)
Remove Cookie Warning (Easylist Cookie List)
In addition, I enable few adguard filters from here:
https://adguard.com/kb/general/ad-filtering/adguard-filters/
davidgreen80
Thinking of adding a few Adguard lists to Vivaldi on my mobile phone. Out of curiosity which of the Adguard lists do you add to your browser?
Base filter
Tracking protection filter
Social media filter
Annoyances filter
Mobile ads filter
Copy links from here:
& paste at Add filter sources from Vivaldi settings.
How does one even add the adguard filter lists to Vivaldi on mobile? The only URL that pulls anything is
https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardFilters
Any of the individual filter ones like:
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AdguardTeam/FiltersRegistry/master/filters/filter_2_Base/filter.txt
...refuse to pull anything and are useless.
@baerjo
on this page https://adguard.com/kb/general/ad-filtering/adguard-filters/ right click on "view rules" copy link and add them as filters on vivaldi one by one.
Go to settings Go to manage tracker blocking sources Add new sources Now copy paste the link from "view rules" one by one. I have added these filters: Base filter Tracking Protection filter URL Tracking filter Social media filter Annoyances filter Mobile ads filter
aliciasmith23
