Inverse Image search (e.g. via Tiny Eye)
-
ZakMcKracken
I saw that Vivaldi only has Bing and Google configured for image search, and it seems linked to the context menu entry "search for image".
I much prefer to use Tiny Eye for inverse image search, but have not been able to figure out what the correct URL and POST parameters would be.
There is also a browser extension by tinyEye which is supposed to add a context menu entry, but that does not seem to work in Vivaldi.
... any way to solve this? I'd prefer to have the built-in method working rather than having to install an extension, although either option is preferrable to being limited to Bing an Google, or having to manually use the Tiny Eye website.
-
@ZakMcKracken Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
https://forum.vivaldi.net/search?term=tineye
For completeness in case someone finds this:
TinEye
URL:
https://tineye.com/search?url=%s
Image Search URL:
https://tineye.com/search?url={google:imageURL}
The extension seems to work fine as well.
https://tineye.com/search/6129fe90fa4a898ca29ad76ada6113fbba3f653f?sort=score&order=desc&page=1
-
Both the extension and search engine works fine
-
Here's an even better extension that has almost every reverse image search engine out there. You can choose to have only the ones that you prefer to use (in the contenext menu) AND also have the option to use all of them at once (which comes in handy if you are trying to find the original image that sometimes one specific site that you always use doesn't have but another one usually will from the list). It's helped me out too many times to count!
Search By Image - https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/search-by-image/cnojnbdhbhnkbcieeekonklommdnndci