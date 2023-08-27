I saw that Vivaldi only has Bing and Google configured for image search, and it seems linked to the context menu entry "search for image".

I much prefer to use Tiny Eye for inverse image search, but have not been able to figure out what the correct URL and POST parameters would be.

There is also a browser extension by tinyEye which is supposed to add a context menu entry, but that does not seem to work in Vivaldi.

... any way to solve this? I'd prefer to have the built-in method working rather than having to install an extension, although either option is preferrable to being limited to Bing an Google, or having to manually use the Tiny Eye website.