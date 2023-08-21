No audio in Facebook
Audio won't work in Facebook, both in posts and reels. All other sites have sound, and when I try a different browser the facebook audio works. I tried clearing cache but it didn't help. It had worked, but suddenly stopped. I haven't added any extensions. I also updated the browser.
@markcotrupe Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Audio works fine here, in Vivaldi 6.1 Stable on Windows 10 x64.
Test videos:
https://www.facebook.com/vivaldi.browser/videos/278078888160577/
https://www.facebook.com/vivaldi.browser/videos/774196529770618/
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
The links you provided for facebook work fine. I have audio. But still no audio in my main page. I guess I'll fiddle around with extensions. I don't understand why the links work and not the main page.
@markcotrupe Please provide links to videos where audio does not play in Vivaldi. Find public links - not everyone has a FB account.
Ok, weird. I just closed out the Facebook tab, opened a new tab and now the Facebook audio is working.
@markcotrupe Good
Yeah, don't keep tabs open for ever - it's a bad habit and tends to break web sites over time when sites update stuff in the background. Web sites are not apps
And when you encounter "weird" stuff on web sites, reload the page or use Ctrl+F5 to force a bypass-cache reload, it's a good trick to remember, would've probably sorted out your issue immediately
Good to know. Thanks for your time and help.
bianconeeglio
@markcotrupe said in No audio in Facebook:
Ok, weird. I just closed out the Facebook tab, opened a new tab and now the Facebook audio is working.
Same issue & same solving!! Thank you this thing was driving me mad!!!