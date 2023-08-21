We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
iOS Reader View
Looking at how Firefox, Brave and Safari has done reader view and all of them are quite excellent so would appreciate having this feature implemented on iOS.
+1
I installed today the public version of Vivaldi for iOS and this feature is missing. Also missing from Chrome, I hoped it will be added to my favourite browser, to Vivaldi.
I'd argue the Reader view is even more important on the mobile form factor, and hence, on iOS! This is a must-have.