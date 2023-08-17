Apologies if I haven't I haven't posted this in the correct thread or if it has been implemented in a different form.

My request/suggestion is a URL cleaner that removes the tracking 'cruft' from a url link.

This has several benefit (and probably more that I haven't though about) for example shortening and cleaning the URL before :

emailing

opening in a new tab

I often trim Amazon item URLs before email them so this could apply to shopping sites not just social media ones.

The idea came from the following comment on a news article on TheRegister.