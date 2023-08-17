We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
URL Cleaner for links from Social Media or other sites
-
Apologies if I haven't I haven't posted this in the correct thread or if it has been implemented in a different form.
My request/suggestion is a URL cleaner that removes the tracking 'cruft' from a url link.
This has several benefit (and probably more that I haven't though about) for example shortening and cleaning the URL before :
- emailing
- opening in a new tab
I often trim Amazon item URLs before email them so this could apply to shopping sites not just social media ones.
The idea came from the following comment on a news article on TheRegister.
-
This can sort of be done with the 'Copy without parameters' feature. Although, it seems more like a blunt tool that could remove some parameters from the URL that you might want to keep.
And, as far as I know, it only works for an address that you copy from your addressbar by right-clicking the address. I don't know if you can access 'Copy without parameters' for something like a Command Chain.
-
kimbooyork
I was looking for this feature, too. I want to be able to right click and copy "clean" links for pasting elsewhere. I hear the Brave browser can do this, and I'd love to have it as an option in Vivaldi.