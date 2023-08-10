Solved How do I get the Toby extension to appear instead of Vivaldi's start page with tiles when I open a new tab?
-
How do I get the Toby extension to appear instead of Vivaldi's start page with tiles when I open a new tab? I'm migrating from Brave and toby already works well for my organization and productivity needs. please let me know. I love this browser but I need my toby tab manager extension to work.
-
@hsulghar
Open "vivaldi://settings/tabs/"
Check "Specific Page"
and paste "chrome-extension://hddnkoipeenegfoeaoibdmnaalmgkpip/toby.html"
-
thank you @shifte! works like a charm!
-
Ppafflick marked this topic as a question on
-
Ppafflick has marked this topic as solved on
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows on
-
This was working well until I downloaded Vivaldi 7.0. Now Toby opens for a brief second, but then the page crashes giving the picture of a dead bird. What do I do?