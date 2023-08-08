Blank screen on tab close with window panel
DannyRomano
I want to start using the Window Panel as my only tab manager, as it allows managing tabs for multiple windows from one window's panel. But there's one major drawback. When you close a tab from the Window Panel, instead of activating another tab, Vivaldi just shows a blank screen until you manually select another tab. Why is this?
@DannyRomano Hi - this is a known bug:
VB-98381
Closing a tab by clicking on the "X" button in the Window side panel with "Activate with Single Click" activated, leads to a blank page.
For now a workaround is to close with Ctrl+W instead or select another tab before closing. It's a relatively recent bug, so hopefully fixed soon
DannyRomano
@Pathduck Understood, thanks!
asdrubale88
@mib2berlin It's pretty straightforward actually
Steps to reproduce:
- Open the Window side panel
- Enable the option "Activate with Single Click"
- Open 2 different pages
- In the Window side panel, click the "X" button to close one of the two pages/tabs
- Vivaldi will show a blank page, instead of switching to the nearest/previous page/tab
Expected behaviour:
Vivaldi should instead switch to the nearest or previous page/tab
Actual behaviour:
Vivaldi shows a blank page
DoctorG Ambassador
@asdrubale88 I can confirm the issue with 6.5.3206.55 Win 11. Empty Speed Dial
mib2berlin
@asdrubale88
Hi, I follow the bug report steps like you post here but it doesn't show a blank page, it shows the previous tab (depends on the tab setting).
Edit: I swear single click was enabled but after checking again it was not.
Confirm!
DoctorG Ambassador
@mib2berlin I see ith with 6.5 and 6.6, updated and added screenrecoding in bugtracker.
asdrubale88
Thanks guys, yes the "Single Click" is essential and also, probably related to this strange behavior.