@RasheedHolland said in Why can't Vivaldi block autoplay of videos?: I rather not use them, because they might be spyware. You'll going to live in fear at this point, everything can be a spyware with your reasoning. https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/autoplaystopper/ejddcgojdblidajhngkogefpkknnebdh

This works very well and it's well known. Then it's up to you if you want to wait for Vivaldi to fix their functions, and live with autoplaying videos, or just block them.

Thanks, this is exactly the kind of extension that I was talking about. To my surprise, they often do a better job than Vivaldi itself, now this can't be right?

And I'm afraid that the harsh reality is that many extensions are spyware, they might monitor and sell your browser history, so I'm trying to limit the amount of extensions that I'm using. I wouldn't be surprised if a couple of the 8 extensions that I use are spyware too.