Why can't Vivaldi block autoplay of videos?
Well, at least not most of the times, this shouldn't be that hard right? I mean, I have seen certain extensions doing a better job of blocking autoplay, but I rather not use them, because they might be spyware. I just noticed that Vivaldi can't block autoplay on wsj.com, but I can name more examples, forgot about them at the moment.
This is another website where Vivaldi can't block autoplay of videos:
https://www.investors.com/news/warren-buffett-berkshire-earnings-q2-2023-brkb-stock/
@RasheedHolland said in Why can't Vivaldi block autoplay of videos?:
I rather not use them, because they might be spyware.
You'll going to live in fear at this point, everything can be a spyware with your reasoning.
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/autoplaystopper/ejddcgojdblidajhngkogefpkknnebdh
This works very well and it's well known. Then it's up to you if you want to wait for Vivaldi to fix their functions, and live with autoplaying videos, or just block them.
Twitch.tv uses a different video player that is not blocked by auto play, Chromium might get many different ones later on
Vivaldiscool Ambassador
@RasheedHolland, As said in this Help Post on help.vivaldi.net:
You can change the permission for AutoPlay
Go to
chrome://settings/contentto change permissions.
If it doesn't work on some websites, like you said, turn it off (like you can do on YouTube).
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/website-permissions/
Thanks, but those settings are all set to block, but it still doesn't work. You would think that a browser should be in total control of a website.
@Chas4 said in Why can't Vivaldi block autoplay of videos?:
Twitch.tv uses a different video player that is not blocked by auto play, Chromium might get many different ones later on
The thing is, I don't really need it to autoblock on websites where videos are important, like YouTube, Instagram and assume also Twitch, which I don't use. But on other websites, where I want to simply read news, it's very annoying when videos start to autoplay. Why do you have so many idiotic web developers?
And I'm afraid that the harsh reality is that many extensions are spyware, they might monitor and sell your browser history, so I'm trying to limit the amount of extensions that I'm using. I wouldn't be surprised if a couple of the 8 extensions that I use are spyware too.
@RasheedHolland said in Why can't Vivaldi block autoplay of videos?:
they often do a better job than Vivaldi itself, now this can't be right?
It's really like this. Extensions devs are dedicated to ONE purpose, browser devs have to deal with THOUSANDS of features requests from millions of whining users.
The Vivaldi devs are good but aren't and humanly can't be able to do EVERYTHING. Deal with it.
@iAN-CooG said in Why can't Vivaldi block autoplay of videos?:
It's really like this. Extensions devs are dedicated to ONE purpose, browser devs have to deal with THOUSANDS of features requests from millions of whining users. The Vivaldi devs are good but aren't and humanly can't be able to do EVERYTHING. Deal with it.
I understand this, but you would think that this specific type of feature should be easy for Vivaldi to implement in the correct way.
I mean we're talking about autoplay, I'm sure Vivaldi can simply block some type of browser API that's related to this. A better adblocker would also be nice, but since uBlock is already pretty good I can live with it, for now.
@RasheedHolland As it stands, blocking autoplay at the root level within the browser would break so many things in the browser code that it's not economically sound. Vivaldi may write their own autoplay blocker to work around this without breaking the browser, but they can't spare the labor for it yet. In the meantime, the default setting for all websites in Vivaldi is to block autoplay. Unfortunately, as soon as the Chromium code included this option, dozens of websites wrote a way to defeat it. So that's kind of a running battle.
oh, look... over there no there or maybe or possibly there
user_pref("media.autoplay.default", 5);
user_pref("media.autoplay.block-event.enabled", true);
user_pref("media.block-autoplay-until-in-foreground", false);
user_pref("media.autoplay.allow-extension-background-pages", false);
user_pref("media.autoplay.blocking_policy", 2);
no, wait, which forum is this, again?
Wrong browser, not just forum
@ybjrepnfr Careful, you could get put on the naughty list
But funny presentation
@Vivaldiscool Vivaldi autoplay "blocker" is inherited from chromium, and where is supposed not to work, it won't.
The dedicated extension suggested, which is used from a lot of vivaldi users, is the only way.
To be honest, I didn't understand what you meant. Do I need to change this stuff in order to get better results?
@Ayespy said in Why can't Vivaldi block autoplay of videos?:
@RasheedHolland As it stands, blocking autoplay at the root level within the browser would break so many things in the browser code that it's not economically sound. Vivaldi may write their own autoplay blocker to work around this without breaking the browser, but they can't spare the labor for it yet. In the meantime, the default setting for all websites in Vivaldi is to block autoplay. Unfortunately, as soon as the Chromium code included this option, dozens of websites wrote a way to defeat it. So that's kind of a running battle.
OK, so you're saying that from a technical point of view, it should be possible to do a better job, just what I thought.
@Hadden89 said in Why can't Vivaldi block autoplay of videos?:
@Vivaldiscool Vivaldi autoplay "blocker" is inherited from chromium, and where is supposed not to work, it won't.
The dedicated extension suggested, which is used from a lot of vivaldi users, is the only way.
Yes, this is what I suspected, that it's probably Chromium's crappy autoblocker, and not some feature that was developed by Vivaldi itself.
If I go to any article on Abc News, the video at the top will start playing (after a short while), even though "Autoplay" in Settings are set to "Block".
Vivaldi version: 6.5.3206.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
But from reading this thread, I suppose it's to be expected.
Guess I should have to blacklist that website. ️
@Nebu
Yes.
I use this extension :
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/autoplaystopper/ejddcgojdblidajhngkogefpkknnebdh
The video does not start.