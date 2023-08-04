We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
are you using any AI in your browser?
Hi, are you using any AI in your browser? Chatpgt, bing, bard or something similar? Alternatively, which one seems best to you and how does it help you?
DoctorG Ambassador
@lukaskarabec No. Why? AI is not reliable for results.
I ask because many colleagues use AI to create scripts and find answers. I myself have not yet found a complete use for it. So I'm interested in the experience of others.
DoctorG Ambassador
many colleagues use AI to create scripts
You mean, they let a AI write bad and unsafe programs, test cases or shell scripts? I do not know if i should laugh loud or scream.
Of course, whether it is safe or not is also a matter of common sense. if I take something, copy it and run - I don't know what, then that's a security problem in itself.
DoctorG Ambassador
@lukaskarabec If users not able to check what a AI created, they cause high risks.
And copy, paste and run? Who in IT and Programming do such stupid things?
Why should a person let AI create a program snippet/module? What is your opinion?
@lukaskarabec If we are talking about a real example, when you come to a person who does not know how to use powershell and wants to have the log loaded continuously, here is a simple solution for him, which he will get in a moment without having to know anything about powershell.
If we are talking at the level of Windows servers, here it is necessary for the person to think about it himself, regardless of the fact that many examples need to be modified according to their real needs.
blind copying is of course harmful in this case
LocutusOfBorg
NOPE
@lukaskarabec, Andisearch, which I use as main search engine. A very nice and private search assistant with relevant results with sources and usefull features. I think one the most intelligent use of AI out there.
To use it in your search engine list:
https://andisearch.com/?query=%s
@Catweazle that sounds interesting, i'll try it. Thank you
are you using any AI in your browser?
i'd really really like to answer you, but the bot has captured my pet cockatoo & threatened to incinerate her if i give up any of their skynet secrets.
wintercoast
Hi, are you using any AI in your browser? Chatpgt, bing, bard or something similar? Alternatively, which one seems best to you and how does it help you?
Yes. I currently have these set up in my sidebar.
I mostly use Bing, ChatGPT, Perplexity and Phind. Sometimes Bard and Claude.
I find them useful for software and technical learning tasks. But it helps to have some prior knowledge ex ante. I find that even when they get their answers wrong I can still end up learning from them.
Usually I use more than one at a time to cross-check. Even when several get the right answers, one or other might answer in a nicer or more complete way.
No one is best for all prompts. It's another reason to try more than one.