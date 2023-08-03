no one with the same problem?

so is it a setting i've done wrong?

Steps to prove it.

go to google security

https://myaccount.google.com/security

click on phonenumber for 2fa



then appears the Passkey windows



if click on Next, i can choose my Android Devices



if choosing a android device



i'm getting this Error 99 Popup on the Android Device (Picture 1st post)

Ok, in this case, i'm on my pc, i can use other ways (Hello, Passoword...) but in some situation, i'm on the road or so, do someting what needed a security verification it also pops up in my cartablet or smartfone and i've only this Error99 popup and no idea why it happend.

Why does Vivalidi handles this Security Stuff?

Maybe Chrome does it better?

How can i switch this passkey stuff off for Vivaldy?