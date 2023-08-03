google passkey and vivaldis error popup
How to get rid of the google passkey and vivaldis error popup
If i do something in my google account i'm getting those popups on my androiddevices
Somehow i went wrong yesterday and asked at the Windows Forum.
Now i'm back here
I've a security problem @ google.
If trying to verify my account , i use 'use your passkey'
then google says check your device
and on my Smartfone and on my tablet appears a Popup from Vivaldi Android Browser ' a problem appears' Error 99 try ....
How can i avoid that Vivaldi Reacts to this passkey things?
no one with the same problem?
so is it a setting i've done wrong?
Steps to prove it.
go to google security
https://myaccount.google.com/security
click on phonenumber for 2fa
then appears the Passkey windows
if click on Next, i can choose my Android Devices
if choosing a android device
i'm getting this Error 99 Popup on the Android Device (Picture 1st post)
Ok, in this case, i'm on my pc, i can use other ways (Hello, Passoword...) but in some situation, i'm on the road or so, do someting what needed a security verification it also pops up in my cartablet or smartfone and i've only this Error99 popup and no idea why it happend.
Why does Vivalidi handles this Security Stuff?
Maybe Chrome does it better?
How can i switch this passkey stuff off for Vivaldy?
speedwaykills2
yeah same problem, doesn't work. haven't heard any feedback from vivaldi devs. you have to make chrome your default mobile browser for it to work.