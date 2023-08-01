Terrible sync speed, it's slow, really.
-
I tried sharing a page from my tablet to my phone, but my phone didn't receive any notification of a new link. So, I opened chrome://sync-internals/, clicked on "Request Start," and immediately saw the notification of that link I had shared.
In other words, the default sync frequency is too low, and it requires me to manually request sync for it to happen.
-
lukaskarabec Translator
I can confirm, sometimes it happens that even with open applications and literally at the same time, Vivaldi on Android does not sync with Vivaldi on the computer. For an idea, a classic example: I write notes on the computer, but I have vivaldi open on the tablet because I'm watching a stream, for example, or testing the mobile display - even after a few minutes, the notes are not synchronized. it is similar with history. appeared with Android version 6.2.3093.4
-
mib2berlin
@hjthjthjt @lukaskarabec
Hi, sync on the Vivaldi server can take up to 15 minutes.
If you need it immediately, do it manually.
It is better to use the Trigger GetUpdates, "Request Start" restart the whole sync system.
Vivaldi is not Alphabet or Microsoft with Terrabytes of server capacity and endless bandwidth.
Cheers, mib
-
lukaskarabec Translator
@mib2berlin good idea, thanks for the tip
-
Sounds like there is a bug and the maximum can be 4 or even 8 hours: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/89974/why-does-vivaldi-not-sync-regulary/10