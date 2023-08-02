We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi can not delete a gmx.net account
Hello
I have noticed that I was not receiving any emails from GMX.net so I checked in my all Accounts and I saw that it was there. when I checked in The setting up email accounts I found out the email account was not there. I tried setting it up again I tried to reinstall it the account a few times but it would not let me do so because the account already exists in All accounts but it does not exist in that set up accounts but I cannot delete the email address GMX.net
I had another email address with the same GMX.net account so I tried to install that and it works well..
I hope someone can help me so I can get this email back working again
(mod edit: title clarification)
@foxy01 I think your post has received little attention so far because the title is not interesting to anyone not using gmx.net. However, I don't think this is an issue specific to gmx.net - consider renaming the thread to 'Mail account shown in panel but not in settings - stuck setting it back up' or something like that.
Now, this sounds like an issue I have somehow produced in a test installation the other day and that I tried (but failed) to reproduce. Does your setup now look something like in my screenshot? In my case I created a dummy account [email protected] to test something related to importing emails, I actively deleted that account from the settings but somehow it is still shown in the panel and doesn't want to go away. I'm not aware of any fix that doesn't involve setting up a completely new profile, but if you have the same issue we might get attention in a bug report.
Does your issue look very similar to my screenshot here?
I have been able to reproduce creating ghost accounts. VB-99116
[Mail] Deleted Mail account reappears in panel and cannot be removed - ghost account
Steps to reproduce:
- create a fresh profile, skip the entire welcome dialog by closing the tab = default settings
- Go to settings, enable Mail and then set up 3 empty local email accounts and confirm they all show in the panel
- delete all 3 email accounts in quick succession, also confirming the 'delete all messages from disks'
- check panel (in my case, one of the email accounts still shows now)
- close the profile, open it again (in my case the panel is now empty and shows 'add first mail account')
- add a new (fourth) email account
Expected behaviour:
all three initially created accounts should no longer show in the panel, only the fourth email account created after the restart should show in the panel
Actual behaviour:
- after step 4, one of the mail accounts still shows (I reproduced this more than once)
- after step 5 after restart, no mail accounts show in the panel
- after step 6 I see two email accounts in the panel: the one that still showed in step 4 plus the one added in step 6. The settings dialog only shows the mail account created in step 6
- it is impossible to add an email account in settings that has the same email address as the "ghost" account that still appears in the panel but does not appear in the settings
@WildEnte
yes it does
@WildEnte
I only have the folder
C:\Users\Georgi\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Mail
deleted and the account is not deleted but works.
-
@WildEnte I have tried everything to get rid of The email address which is sitting in all Accounts. not connected in setup Emails. I tried making a new one with the same email address which does show up in setups emails and in all accounts I do not receive any from this address. The only way I think I can get rid of it is to delete the browser and reinstall it again do you think that will work.? If only since the last upgrade of the browser
@foxy01
Hi, reinstall will not help, the issue is in you profile.
You can remove it during uninstall, "Keep User Data" disabled or you can move the profile out of Vivaldi, it create a new profile at next start.
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
Cheers, mib
@foxy01 you don't need to reinstall the browser, setting up a new user profile is enough, this is almost the same as a new installation but your old profile stays intact
Alternatively you wait for them to create a fix. It's just been 3 days since this was reported. However it blocks you from setting up the same account again, so a quick fix would be nice I guess...?
@WildEnte
Hi, I have no time to test this at moment, I guess Monday should be better on testing.
Cheers, mib
@foxy01 said in Vivaldi can not delete a gmx.net account:
I have tried everything to get rid of The email address which is sitting in all Accounts. not connected in setup Emails.
Apart from deleting the database as @mib2berlin suggested, setting up a new profile or waiting for a fix there may also be the possibility to delete the account from the preferences file. I was pointed to this explanation: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/88195/mail-accounts-and-mails-are-disappeared/12?lang=en-US
I guess this is the first thing to try, followed by the database re-index (re-index is fine with IMAP accounts but really not so good if you have POP3 accounts - always make a backup of your user directory first, find the path in help->about)
@WildEnte
Hi, I have really no time to test anything for Vivaldi the last few days. Should I still test this to confirm the bug report VB-99116?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin the bug is still unconfirmed but it doesn't have to be you to confirm it. I just don't like confirming bug reports I have submitted myself. Small team, people returning from holiday just to find a billion important emails... @foxy01 and @hegor are you desperately waiting for a fix or have you given up already?
I am going to wait for a fix but it should be not long I think I will wait until the end of this month and if there is no fix I wore tried to move to another browser if I can find one with the same system. As I still have the same problem after the up grade which was done for the browser
-
@foxy01
Hi, I can only say the bug has higher priority but not if the developer can fix it in a few days.
To be honest, it takes me 20 minutes to setup a new profile, with 5 mail accounts. The fine tuning takes a bit longer.
Before you change to whatever browser maybe think about to invest some time, bugs can happen in any software.
By the way, I have no idea which browser I would use instead of Vivaldi.
-
@mib2berlin I have noticed that the problem is still there as I still have the address in all accounts and not in set up accounts.
-
@mib2berlin I just reconfirmed the bug with the steps described above with 6.2.3110.6 - the "create local account" button is greyed out until you have entered a complete "valid" email address ([email protected]). You can also check the mp4 that I have sent to the bug report showing how I reproduced the bug (the only thing missing there is to show that trying to set up the email account with the ghost email address again fails).
-
@mib2berlin I have now managed to report the bug issue reference VB-99493 I shall see what happens now.
