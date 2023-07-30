Sync problem with Notes
Vivaldi for Android has been logged in. I am also logged in to Vivaldi for Windows with the same account. However, the notes created in Android Vivaldi are not synchronized with Vivaldi for Windows, despite using the same login. What could be the problem?
mib2berlin Soprano
@bopi1
Hi, I tested this and it work for me.
Open a tab with vivaldi://sync-internals on Android.
At the right bottom is the notes counter, add a new note, the counter should update.
Use the Trigger GetUpates button.
Open vivaldi://sync-internals on the desktop, check notes, use the Trigger GetUpates button.
Now all notes should be the same on both devices.
A restart of Vivaldi does the same.
It can take some time to update sync automatically but not more then a few minutes, 10 or so.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Hi, ca you tell me how Open a tab with vivaldi://sync-internals on Android?Tx, Best regards
@bopi1
Hi, vivaldi://sync-internals is only for checking sync is working, the Trigger GetUpates button update sync.
To show the tabs on other devices open the tab viewer and tab the cloud icon.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Hi! I found an icon with a cloud. It is located only under Tabs. When I tap on the cloud icon, only tabs are synchronized. There is no icon under Notes, or I can't find it. Also, this is only on the Android 12 device. On Android 11, this icon is not present. The Vivaldi version is the latest on both Androids. Despite having set everything to sync in Settings, including Notes, it doesn't work. Cheers, bopi.
Hi! The issue is that when I tap on the cloud icon, synchronization doesn't happen immediately. How can I trigger synchronization to make it happen right away?
@mib2berlin said in Sync problem with Notes:
vivaldi://sync-internals is only for checking sync is working, the Trigger GetUpates button update sync.
You have to trigger the sync update with the Trigger GetUpates button on both devices.
@mib2berlin The synchronization method is inconvenient and slow. It somehow works between two Android devices, but not for Win 10. Developers should further improve this feature. The idea is good, but practically unusable. Also, why does the latest version of Vivaldi occasionally work very unresponsively. Cheers!
@bopi1
No idea about Windows 10, it work exactly the same for me on Windows 11, Linux and Android.
I have a speed dial for vivaldi://sync-internals, if I know I need the data on other devices, open page, hit the button, ready.
I guess Vivaldi have not the same resources as Google or Microsoft to update sync as fast as they can.
If Vivaldi lag it is mostly an extension or a third party security software.
Except for the start of Vivaldi it should work as fast as any other Chromium browser, if not something is wrong.
daniel Supporters Vivaldi Team
We're aware of an issue causing hours-long delays in Sync. See this post. I'm sorry for the inconvenience. We hope to have it sorted soon.
@mib2berlin hi,
I get an error "page load failed because the developer UI module (dev_ui) is not installed " and i don't know how to install that module i'm on android phone
Try downloading/installing from Vivaldi directly or one of these other workarounds seen here:
Page load failed because the Developer UI module (dev_ui) is not installed