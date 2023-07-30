@bopi1

No idea about Windows 10, it work exactly the same for me on Windows 11, Linux and Android.

I have a speed dial for vivaldi://sync-internals, if I know I need the data on other devices, open page, hit the button, ready.

I guess Vivaldi have not the same resources as Google or Microsoft to update sync as fast as they can.

If Vivaldi lag it is mostly an extension or a third party security software.

Except for the start of Vivaldi it should work as fast as any other Chromium browser, if not something is wrong.